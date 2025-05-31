Delhi Traffic Police Gears Up for Monsoon Challenges

As the monsoon season approaches, the Delhi Traffic Police has implemented a strategic plan to tackle perennial challenges such as waterlogging and traffic congestion, according to an official announcement on Saturday.

The traffic unit has enhanced its monsoon preparedness by collaborating with various civic agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Public Works Department, and Delhi Jal Board. This coordination aims to minimize public inconvenience and ensure smooth vehicular movement despite heavy rainfall.

To further support their efforts, the Delhi Traffic Police is establishing a communication channel with the India Meteorological Department for timely weather updates. The department is mapping flood-prone areas and deploying additional personnel to ensure quick responses to disruptions, while also promoting public cooperation through reporting systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)