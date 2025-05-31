Left Menu

Indore's Metro Milestone: Bridging Heritage and Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Indore metro, marking the debut of metro rail service in Madhya Pradesh. The project's inaugural ride was women-only, celebrating heritage by naming stations after prominent women. Plans include extending the network to Ujjain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Indore metro project on Saturday, launching the first metro rail service in Madhya Pradesh via video link from Bhopal. Addressing a gathering at the Women Empowerment Mega Conference in Bhopal, Modi emphasized that Indore, already renowned for its cleanliness, will now also be recognized for its metro network.

The new `Super Priority Corridor' of the metro, covering approximately 6 km, connects Gandhi Nagar Station to Station No 3. The phase boasts five stations, each named in honor of notable women figures, such as Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar and Rani Durgavati. The inaugural metro journey was designated for women passengers, including sanitation workers, as part of the celebration of heritage and progress.

The Indore project reflects a significant public transport advancement, replacing traditional transport modes like horse carriages and buses with this metro rail. The network's future expansion plans at a cost of Rs 7,500.8 crore include a 31.32 km stretch with 28 stations, linking to Ujjain city, a key religious tourism hub. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav noted the metro as a prestigious boost to the western Madhya Pradesh region.

