Delhi's Green Drive: A Push Towards Electric Vehicles and Cleaner Air

The Delhi government is rolling out a new policy aimed at encouraging electric vehicle (EV) adoption through subsidies, as announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. This policy forms a crucial part of the city's comprehensive strategy to tackle persistent air pollution issues.

At the Aironomics 2025 convention, Gupta emphasized the importance of converting all private vehicles to EVs. In addition, the government has procured 1,000 water sprinklers to address road dust throughout the year, with operations scheduled during non-peak hours to avoid traffic congestion. Integrated machines for sweeping, water sprinkling, and litter collection are also being deployed across Delhi.

The convention also witnessed the launch of Phase 2 of the Air Quality Action Forum (AQAF), supported by the Paytm Foundation and UNEP, aimed at providing cities with tools and models to enhance air quality. Former Energy Secretary Bhupinder Bhalla stressed the need for coordinated efforts between Delhi and the central government for effective pollution control.

