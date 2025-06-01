Torrential Rains Lash Agartala: Infrastructure Faces Overwhelm
A man perished after falling into a manhole amid severe rains flooding Tripura, particularly Agartala, which received 200 mm of rain in three hours. The flood displaced over 5,000 people, forcing them into relief camps, as water inundated low-lying areas. Officials are scrambling to manage the crisis.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of relentless rainfall, the city of Agartala is grappling with severe flooding, leading to the tragic death of a man who fell into a manhole. Tripura's capital saw a staggering 200 mm of rainfall in just three hours, according to officials on Sunday.
The downpour wreaked havoc on normal life, with citizens navigating knee-deep waters even in front of the chief minister's residence. More than 5,000 residents sought refuge in 27 relief camps set up by the Agartala Municipal Corporation after low-lying regions succumbed to rising floodwaters, reported West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar.
Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumder assessed the waterlogged areas and revealed that all municipal pumping stations are operational to alleviate the deluge. With the Howrah river nearing a dangerous level, concerns grow that continued rain could exacerbate the situation. The Indian Meteorology Department forecasts ongoing heavy rainfall due to an early monsoon's onset.
- READ MORE ON:
- Agartala
- flood
- Tripura
- rainfall
- manhole
- displacement
- monsoon
- Howrah river
- relief camps
- waterlogging
ALSO READ
Monsoon Marches Forward as Heatwaves Grip Northwest India
Maharashtra Gears Up for Monsoon: Safety Measures in Full Swing
Goa's Atal Asra Yojana: A Monsoon Respite for Economically Weaker Sections
Assam Gears Up for Monsoon with Comprehensive Flood Preparedness
Monsoon Mayhem: Torrential Rains in West Bengal