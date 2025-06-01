Heavy Rainfall Leads to Chaos in Manipur: Homes Damaged, Thousands Affected

Heavy rain has caused widespread destruction in Manipur, affecting 3,802 people and damaging 883 homes amid flooding and landslides, state officials reported on Sunday. Imphal and its surroundings, including Imphal East district, are particularly impacted as the swollen rivers have breached embankments in numerous locations.

The severe flood situation prompted Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to visit afflicted areas such as Kangla Nongpok Thong and Lairikyengbam Leikai. Accompanied by state officials, the governor assessed damage as agencies like the army and Assam Rifles helped rescue nearly 800 residents from submerged areas.

As part of ongoing relief efforts, continuous monitoring of rising water levels in Iril river is crucial to avert further calamities. Locals and officials are working together to bolster embankments, and plans for evacuation and temporary shelters are underway, according to the Raj Bhavan's directives.

