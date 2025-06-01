Arunachal Pradesh Landslide Tragedy: Gov't Extends Support

The Arunachal Pradesh government has pledged financial assistance amounting to Rs 4 lakh for each family affected by the recent landslide tragedies, which have claimed nine lives so far.

Triggered by relentless rainfall, these disasters have primarily impacted East Kameng and Lower Subansiri districts. Chief Minister Pema Khandu offered his condolences and emphasized the need for vigilance, advising residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from rivers and water bodies during the adverse weather conditions.

As forecasts predict continued heavy rain, relevant departments remain on high alert to address emergencies. In East Kameng, a landslide swept away a vehicle on the Bana-Seppa stretch of NH-13, resulting in seven fatalities. Meanwhile, a separate incident in Lower Subansiri caused the deaths of two laborers, with two others rescued from a landslide at a cabbage farm.

