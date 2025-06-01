Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Landslide Tragedy: Gov't Extends Support

Arunachal Pradesh government offers Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to families of landslide victims. Nine fatalities reported after heavy rains triggered landslides in the state. Chief Minister Pema Khandu extends condolences and advises caution. High alert issued across departments to tackle ongoing emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 01-06-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 13:44 IST
The Arunachal Pradesh government has pledged financial assistance amounting to Rs 4 lakh for each family affected by the recent landslide tragedies, which have claimed nine lives so far.

Triggered by relentless rainfall, these disasters have primarily impacted East Kameng and Lower Subansiri districts. Chief Minister Pema Khandu offered his condolences and emphasized the need for vigilance, advising residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from rivers and water bodies during the adverse weather conditions.

As forecasts predict continued heavy rain, relevant departments remain on high alert to address emergencies. In East Kameng, a landslide swept away a vehicle on the Bana-Seppa stretch of NH-13, resulting in seven fatalities. Meanwhile, a separate incident in Lower Subansiri caused the deaths of two laborers, with two others rescued from a landslide at a cabbage farm.

