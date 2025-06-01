Demolition Drives Lives to Uncertainty in Delhi's Madrasi Camp
The demolition of Madrasi Camp in South Delhi has left residents in distress. Despite promises of relocation to government flats, only a fraction of families received allocations. Concerns about inadequate housing and loss of belongings prevail among those affected, prompting calls for proper rehabilitation measures.
- Country:
- India
Faced with the realization of a lost home, residents of Madrasi Camp in South Delhi watched helplessly as bulldozers tore through their settlement, a place many had called home for decades. The demolition, conducted under court orders, has displaced hundreds, leaving families to ponder their uncertain futures.
While the authorities provided a list of 189 families eligible for relocation to government flats in Narela, the move has been criticized for inadequate housing conditions and insufficient allocation, as roughly 370 families lived in the settlement. Distraught residents, some with generations having grown up in the camp, shared their grievances as they lost belongings and faced shelter crises.
With widespread protests and appeals from activists for comprehensive rehabilitation, the civic action has stirred political attention, highlighting a clash between judicial orders and the promises of political leaders. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj highlighted the plight faced by Tamil residents, urging intervention from leaders to address the humanitarian aspect of the mandated evictions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi street vendors allege illegal evictions despite valid vending certificates
CIDCO's Massive Eviction Drive Clears Belapur Hill Encroachments
Beware of Relocation Scams: Writer Relocations Fights Back
Humanitarian Aid in Crisis: Gaza's Struggle Amid Blockade Relocation Plans
Delhi Minister Pledges Action on Street Vendors' Evictions