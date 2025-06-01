Blistering Heat Wave Grips Punjab and Haryana
Punjab and Haryana experience scorching temperatures on Sunday. Bathinda hit a peak of 42.3°C, with Patiala, Ludhiana, and Amritsar also facing high temperatures. Cities in Haryana, like Ambala and Sirsa, report temperatures above 40°C, highlighting an intense weather pattern in the region.
The relentless heat wave gripping Punjab and Haryana intensified on Sunday as Bathinda reported soaring temperatures of 42.3 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.
In Punjab, cities such as Patiala and Ludhiana recorded highs of 39.4°C and 39.6°C, respectively, while Amritsar was slightly cooler at 38.6°C. Pathankot and Gurdaspur weren't spared either, witnessing maximum temperatures of 37.4°C and 37°C, respectively.
Across the border in Haryana, Ambala saw the mercury rise to 40.2°C. Sirsa recorded 40.6°C, while Rohtak and Hisar experienced highs of 40.2°C and 36.1°C. Meanwhile, Chandigarh, the shared capital, recorded a significant peak at 40.1°C.
