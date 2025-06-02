Left Menu

Tragic Loss: White Tiger Cub's Death at Nandankanan Zoo

A seven-month-old white tiger cub died at Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar. It was born to Melanistic tiger Krishna and white tigress Rupa. Despite veterinary care and recovery efforts, the cub passed away unexpectedly. The zoo is now focused on the health of Rupa's remaining cubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-06-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 13:34 IST
Tragic Loss: White Tiger Cub's Death at Nandankanan Zoo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A seven-month-old white tiger cub has died at Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar, as reported on Monday by zoo officials.

Born on November 2 to Melanistic tiger Krishna and white tigress Rupa, the cub had been receiving regular veterinary treatment after showing signs of lameness in March. Experts from the Centre for Wildlife Health could not detect major abnormalities in blood tests, but lameness persisted.

While the cub ate normally on May 31 and showed no distress, it struggled and died on June 1. A post-mortem will determine the cause of death. The zoo is monitoring Rupa's other cubs, as they demonstrate similar symptoms.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025