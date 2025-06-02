Tragic Loss: White Tiger Cub's Death at Nandankanan Zoo

A seven-month-old white tiger cub has died at Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar, as reported on Monday by zoo officials.

Born on November 2 to Melanistic tiger Krishna and white tigress Rupa, the cub had been receiving regular veterinary treatment after showing signs of lameness in March. Experts from the Centre for Wildlife Health could not detect major abnormalities in blood tests, but lameness persisted.

While the cub ate normally on May 31 and showed no distress, it struggled and died on June 1. A post-mortem will determine the cause of death. The zoo is monitoring Rupa's other cubs, as they demonstrate similar symptoms.