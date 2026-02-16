Justice for Krishna District Victim: Arrest Made in Family Scandal
A relative allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl in Krishna district. The incident happened on February 7 after the girl's mother returned to her parental home due to a family dispute. The perpetrator was arrested, and a case registered under relevant laws following a complaint on February 14.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:27 IST
- Country:
- India
A minor girl's alleged sexual assault by a relative has shocked Krishna district. Police swiftly arrested the accused on Monday after the girl's mother lodged a complaint.
The incident occurred on February 7, shortly after the family faced domestic issues. According to Gudivada DSP Dheeraj Vinil, the assault took place after the child was given a bath.
A case has since been registered under Section 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 4 of the POCSO Act, 2012, with a court date pending.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Krishna district
- sexual assault
- minor
- girl
- relative
- arrest
- POCSO Act
- complaint
- police
- justice
ALSO READ
Classmate Arrested for Indore Murder: Occult Rituals and Extortion Allegations
Viral Video Sparks Arrest in Religious Dispute
Mother-Daughter Duo Arrested Over Alleged Espionage and Forgery
Gurugram Cyber Crime Crackdown: Arrest of Naga Woman for Aiding Fraudsters
Mumbai Crime Branch Cracks Down: 12 Arrested in Rohit Shetty House Shooting