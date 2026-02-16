Left Menu

Justice for Krishna District Victim: Arrest Made in Family Scandal

A relative allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl in Krishna district. The incident happened on February 7 after the girl's mother returned to her parental home due to a family dispute. The perpetrator was arrested, and a case registered under relevant laws following a complaint on February 14.

Justice for Krishna District Victim: Arrest Made in Family Scandal
A minor girl's alleged sexual assault by a relative has shocked Krishna district. Police swiftly arrested the accused on Monday after the girl's mother lodged a complaint.

The incident occurred on February 7, shortly after the family faced domestic issues. According to Gudivada DSP Dheeraj Vinil, the assault took place after the child was given a bath.

A case has since been registered under Section 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 4 of the POCSO Act, 2012, with a court date pending.

