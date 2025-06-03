Left Menu

Schools in Aizawl to remain shut due to heavy rain

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 03-06-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 09:48 IST
Schools in Aizawl to remain shut due to heavy rain
  • Country:
  • India

Schools in Aizawl remained closed for the fourth day on Tuesday due to heavy rain that triggered landslides, mud-flows and rock falls in different parts of the state.

A notification issued by Aizawl deputy commissioner and district disaster management authority chairman Lalhriatpuia said that all schools within Aizawl district are advised to suspend attendance of school students to ensure safety and well-being of the students on June 3.

State capital Aizawl experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning.

Earlier, all schools across the state were closed due to rain for three days on May 29, 30 and June 2.

The current wave of landslides, floods and other calamities triggered by heavy rains across Mizoram has claimed the lives of five people, including three Myanmarese refugees, so far.

Mizoram has been experiencing incessant rains since May 24 and heavy downpour from May 30 leaving a trail of destruction at several places.

Intra-state, inter-localities roads and highways have been blocked in 190 locations due to landslides, over 200 families evacuated due to floods and cracks caused by rain and more than 190 houses have collapsed or have been damaged in the current monsoon, according to state Disaster Management and Rehabilitation department.

A report by the IMD said that Aizawl district received 253.7 mm of rainfall in the last three days, followed by Khawzawl district 248.33 mm and Siaha district received 241.5 mm of rainfall during the same period.

Light to moderate rainfall is predicted in the coming five days, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025