Myanmar junta says extends temporary ceasefire to June 30

Myanmar's junta said it has extended a temporary ceasefire to June to support reconstruction and relief efforts following a massive earthquake in late March that killed at least 3,700 people and devastated parts of the country.

The junta initially announced a ceasefire in early April, days after the March 28 earthquake, to support relief efforts, following similar moves by anti-junta armed groups. The opposition groups have also extended their ceasefire to end-June.

Military airstrikes and artillery attacks have continued in some parts of Myanmar despite the ceasefire announcement.

