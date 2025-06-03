Left Menu

Myanmar junta says extends temporary ceasefire to June 30

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 12:25 IST
Myanmar's junta said it has extended a temporary ceasefire to June to support reconstruction and relief efforts following a massive earthquake in late March that killed at least 3,700 people and devastated parts of the country.

The junta initially announced a ceasefire in early April, days after the March 28 earthquake, to support relief efforts, following similar moves by anti-junta armed groups. The opposition groups have also extended their ceasefire to end-June.

Military airstrikes and artillery attacks have continued in some parts of Myanmar despite the ceasefire announcement.

