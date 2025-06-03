WMO HydroHub Advances Hydrometry and Surface Velocimetry in Costa Rica

During the week of 19 May 2025, Costa Rica became a vibrant hub for hydrological innovation as it hosted a series of milestone events under the WMO HydroHub initiative. Bringing together global experts, innovators, and regional stakeholders, the week’s activities included the 10th WMO HydroHub Think Tank meeting, the 3rd Joint Advisory Council and Think Tank meeting, a strategic discussion on surface velocimetry, and a two-day technical training workshop on the same subject. Hosted by the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) and supported by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), these gatherings marked a pivotal moment in the ongoing transformation of global hydrometry.

Reflecting on Progress: 10th HydroHub Think Tank Meeting

The week began with the 10th meeting of the WMO HydroHub Think Tank, a key platform for reviewing progress under Phase II of the HydroHub project, which is set to conclude in August 2026. Members reflected on achievements and helped shape the remaining trajectory of the initiative. Following strategic discussions, Think Tank members participated in a knowledge exchange with ICE hydrologists and engineers.

Among the highlights were:

Louise Croneborg-Jones of Water in Sight introduced BlueIQ, a new software tool for hydrological analysis.

Tania Carballo Valverde and Melvin Pérez Chinchilla of ICE presented innovative tools for hydrometeorological network visualization.

These presentations sparked dynamic group discussions on persistent hydrometry challenges in Costa Rica and opportunities for collaborative solutions.

Shaping the Future: Joint Advisory Council & Think Tank Meeting

The next day featured the 3rd joint meeting of the WMO HydroHub Advisory Council and Think Tank, where participants laid the groundwork for Phase III of the HydroHub. Discussions centered on integrating HydroHub into WMO core programs, validating results from past HydroHub Innovation Calls, and increasing visibility through structured knowledge-sharing mechanisms.

Key priorities emerged, including:

Enhancing collaboration between WMO programs and HydroHub activities.

Institutionalizing successful hydrological innovations.

Strengthening global and regional outreach.

The day concluded with a visit to the University of Costa Rica, where participants explored wave simulation labs used in coastal protection and virtual reality applications in Building Information Modeling (BIM)—illustrating the integration of advanced technology in environmental resilience.

Focus on Innovation: Surface Velocimetry Strategy and Training

Surface velocimetry, a cutting-edge technique used to measure water flow from above the surface, took center stage during a one-day strategic planning session and a two-day technical training workshop. Attended by experts from USGS, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Uganda NMHS, the World Bank, and WMO, the strategy session aimed to define pathways for integrating surface velocimetry into operational hydrology.

The group produced a roadmap with the following recommendations:

Create a centralized WMO HydroHub repository for surface velocimetry to facilitate tool comparison and help standardize global methodologies.

Launch regional training initiatives to build technical capacity.

Develop case studies and pilot projects to demonstrate real-world applications and benefits.

Building Capacity: Hands-On Training in Costa Rica

The two-day training on surface velocimetry was attended by 18 participants from across Latin America and the Caribbean, alongside 17 staff from ICE’s Hidroclimatología department and other Costa Rican institutions such as Dirección de Agua, AyA, and SENARA.

Participants learned to:

Collect field data using non-contact methods including video and drone imagery.

Process and analyze video recordings using tools developed through past HydroHub Innovation Calls.

The training was led by leading experts in the field:

Mark Randall (Queensland State Government, Australia)

Evan Baddock (NIWA – New Zealand)

Salvador Peña Haro (Photrack)

Hessel Winsemius (Rainbow Sensing / TAHMO)

Antoine Patalano (University of Córdoba / ORUS)

Field exercises took place at a river site in a forested region of Costa Rica, allowing participants to gain hands-on experience in real hydrological settings. The practical training was complemented by classroom sessions where participants worked with real-time data on laptops, enhancing their understanding of surface flow analytics.

Strategic Partnerships Driving Hydrological Innovation

These events underscore the power of multilateral collaboration in building resilient hydrological monitoring systems. The week-long engagement demonstrated how HydroHub is bridging science, policy, and practice through regional capacity-building, international knowledge exchange, and practical innovation.

The initiative also highlighted the importance of partnerships—particularly the role of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), whose support enabled this intensive program of activities. Local hosting and logistical support from ICE and the WMO Regional Office in Costa Rica were also instrumental to the event’s success.

Looking Ahead: Toward a Data-Driven Water Future

As the WMO HydroHub nears the end of its second phase, planning for a third phase is already well underway. With new tools, a growing network of experts, and clear strategic direction, the HydroHub is poised to further revolutionize how nations monitor, understand, and manage water resources in a changing climate.

In the words of one participant: