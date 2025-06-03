Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 14:08 IST
Indoco Remedies subsidiary launches generic drug in UK
Indoco Remedies on Tuesday said its subsidiary has launched a generic medication to reduce the chances of heart attack in the UK.

Indoco Remedies UK Ltd has launched Ticagrelor film-coated tablets 90mg in the UK, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

This significant addition to the company's portfolio will be marketed and distributed by Clarity Pharma across the UK, it added.

Ticagrelor film-coated tablets are indicated to reduce the chances of heart attack, stroke, myocardial infarction (MI) or diseases related to the heart or blood vessels.

''This development underscores our commitment to bringing high-quality, life-saving treatments to patients in the UK,'' Aditi Kare Panandikar, Managing Director of Indoco Remedies, said.

Shares of Indoco Remedies were trading 4.67 per cent up at Rs 271 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

