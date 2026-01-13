PAGE Initiative: A Strategic Boost for India's Pharma Industry

Left Menu

Amit Shah inaugurated the foundation of the Pharmaceutical Academy for Global Excellence (PAGE) near Ahmedabad, highlighting the sector's significance to public health and economic strength. The PAGE initiative, supported by the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance with a $50 million investment, aims to enhance India's pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities through advanced training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:38 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the foundation stone of the Pharmaceutical Academy for Global Excellence (PAGE) near Ahmedabad on Tuesday, calling the pharmaceutical sector a strategic national asset crucial to public health and economic strength.

The PAGE initiative, under the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision, is a major step towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' aiming to transform India from 'Make in India' to 'Discover and Make in India.' This initiative is backed by Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) members, who have pledged USD 50 million to enhance pharmaceutical manufacturing and quality capabilities through advanced training.

In attendance at the event, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Dr. Sharvil Patel, IPA president, lauded the initiative's potential to cement Gujarat's position as a national pharma hub. PAGE is expected to offer comprehensive training programs to empower fresh graduates and industry professionals with the skills necessary for sustaining India's global leadership in the sector.

