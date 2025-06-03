Macwin Solar Energy Launches “One Follow, One Tree” Campaign to Celebrate World Environment Day

Surat, India — June 5, 2025 — In an inspiring move toward environmental sustainability, Macwin Solar Energy, one of India's emerging leaders in clean and renewable energy, has launched a heartfelt and innovative campaign titled "One Follow, One Tree" in honor of World Environment Day 2025. The campaign is designed to engage the digital community and channel social media support into real-world environmental action. From May 29 to June 04, 2025, Macwin Solar pledges to plant one tree for every new follower gained on its official Instagram and LinkedIn pages. With each new follow, a seed of change will be planted – literally. The campaign aims to foster greater environmental awareness while encouraging individuals to take a simple, meaningful step toward sustainability. "As a clean energy company, our mission goes beyond harnessing solar power – it's about building a future where innovation, responsibility, and nature go hand in hand," said Mr. Hardik Budheliya, Managing Director and Founder of Macwin Solar Energy. "This Environment Day, we wanted to make it easy and impactful for everyone to contribute. A single click – a follow – will directly result in a tree being planted. It's a simple gesture that embodies the change we want to see." A Mission Rooted in Sustainability Macwin Solar Energy has long been an advocate for sustainable development, with its core operations rooted in the belief that clean energy solutions can and should work in harmony with the natural environment. Through this campaign, the company is extending its sustainability mission beyond the solar panel – into the soil, air, and green cover of India. Community-Powered Change The campaign also reflects the power of collective action. By turning something as everyday as a social media interaction into an act of green commitment, Macwin is inviting people from all walks of life – students, professionals, eco-conscious citizens, and corporate partners – to come together for a common cause. "It's not just about planting a tree; it's about nurturing it, about being accountable to nature, and about giving back more than we take. That's the spirit of Macwin, and that's the legacy we want to create," added Mr. Budheliya. Be a Part of the Green Revolution Macwin invites everyone to join the campaign and take this small but powerful step toward a greener future. All it takes is a click: Follow Macwin Solar Energy on Instagram and LinkedIn Spread the word using the hashtag #GreenWithMacwin Track the impact and watch your follow become a tree Together, we can plant hope. Together, we can power the planet with cleaner energy and greener intentions. Join the movement. Follow Macwin. Grow a tree. Shape a cleaner, greener tomorrow. Name: Macwin Solar Energy Email: info@macwinsolarenergy.com Website: www.macwinsolarenergy.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/macwinsolarenergy/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/macwin-solar-energy Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/macwinsolarenergy YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Macwinsolar

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)