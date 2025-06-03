Left Menu

Macwin Solar Energy Launches “One Follow, One Tree” Campaign to Celebrate World Environment Day

Surat, India June 5, 2025 In an inspiring move toward environmental sustainability, Macwin Solar Energy, one of Indias emerging leaders in clean and renewable energy, has launched a heartfelt and innovative campaign titled One Follow, One Tree in honor of World Environment Day 2025.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 03-06-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 16:30 IST
Macwin Solar Energy Launches “One Follow, One Tree” Campaign to Celebrate World Environment Day
  • Country:
  • India

Surat, India — June 5, 2025 — In an inspiring move toward environmental sustainability, Macwin Solar Energy, one of India's emerging leaders in clean and renewable energy, has launched a heartfelt and innovative campaign titled "One Follow, One Tree" in honor of World Environment Day 2025. The campaign is designed to engage the digital community and channel social media support into real-world environmental action. From May 29 to June 04, 2025, Macwin Solar pledges to plant one tree for every new follower gained on its official Instagram and LinkedIn pages. With each new follow, a seed of change will be planted – literally. The campaign aims to foster greater environmental awareness while encouraging individuals to take a simple, meaningful step toward sustainability. "As a clean energy company, our mission goes beyond harnessing solar power – it's about building a future where innovation, responsibility, and nature go hand in hand," said Mr. Hardik Budheliya, Managing Director and Founder of Macwin Solar Energy. "This Environment Day, we wanted to make it easy and impactful for everyone to contribute. A single click – a follow – will directly result in a tree being planted. It's a simple gesture that embodies the change we want to see." A Mission Rooted in Sustainability Macwin Solar Energy has long been an advocate for sustainable development, with its core operations rooted in the belief that clean energy solutions can and should work in harmony with the natural environment. Through this campaign, the company is extending its sustainability mission beyond the solar panel – into the soil, air, and green cover of India. Community-Powered Change The campaign also reflects the power of collective action. By turning something as everyday as a social media interaction into an act of green commitment, Macwin is inviting people from all walks of life – students, professionals, eco-conscious citizens, and corporate partners – to come together for a common cause. "It's not just about planting a tree; it's about nurturing it, about being accountable to nature, and about giving back more than we take. That's the spirit of Macwin, and that's the legacy we want to create," added Mr. Budheliya. Be a Part of the Green Revolution Macwin invites everyone to join the campaign and take this small but powerful step toward a greener future. All it takes is a click: Follow Macwin Solar Energy on Instagram and LinkedIn Spread the word using the hashtag #GreenWithMacwin Track the impact and watch your follow become a tree Together, we can plant hope. Together, we can power the planet with cleaner energy and greener intentions. Join the movement. Follow Macwin. Grow a tree. Shape a cleaner, greener tomorrow. Name: Macwin Solar Energy Email: info@macwinsolarenergy.com Website: www.macwinsolarenergy.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/macwinsolarenergy/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/macwin-solar-energy Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/macwinsolarenergy YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Macwinsolar

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025