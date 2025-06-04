Left Menu

Galactic Projections and IPO Ambitions: Navigating Space Tech

Voyager Technologies aims for a $1.6 billion valuation in its US IPO amid a favorable defense and space tech environment. A new study reduces the chances of a Milky Way-Andromeda collision. SpaceX projects a $15.5 billion revenue, highlighting its dominance in the commercial space industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 10:29 IST
Galactic Projections and IPO Ambitions: Navigating Space Tech
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Voyager Technologies is targeting a $1.6 billion valuation in its upcoming U.S. IPO. The defense and space technology company aims to benefit from increased spending in the sector, following a period of postponed IPO activities due to trade policy uncertainties that were seen during Donald Trump's presidency.

In cosmic news, a recent study has reassessed the likelihood of a collision between the Milky Way and the Andromeda galaxy. Contrary to previous calculations predicting a galactic crash in 4-4.5 billion years, the new research suggests a less than 2% chance of collision within the next 5 billion years and only a 50% chance in the next 10 billion years.

Elon Musk reports that SpaceX anticipates a revenue of approximately $15.5 billion this year. He noted that this figure would surpass NASA's budget allocation for space activities next year, accentuating SpaceX's influential presence and expansion within the commercial space sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025