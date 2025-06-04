Galactic Projections and IPO Ambitions: Navigating Space Tech

Voyager Technologies is targeting a $1.6 billion valuation in its upcoming U.S. IPO. The defense and space technology company aims to benefit from increased spending in the sector, following a period of postponed IPO activities due to trade policy uncertainties that were seen during Donald Trump's presidency.

In cosmic news, a recent study has reassessed the likelihood of a collision between the Milky Way and the Andromeda galaxy. Contrary to previous calculations predicting a galactic crash in 4-4.5 billion years, the new research suggests a less than 2% chance of collision within the next 5 billion years and only a 50% chance in the next 10 billion years.

Elon Musk reports that SpaceX anticipates a revenue of approximately $15.5 billion this year. He noted that this figure would surpass NASA's budget allocation for space activities next year, accentuating SpaceX's influential presence and expansion within the commercial space sector.

