Galactic Projections and IPO Ambitions: Navigating Space Tech
Voyager Technologies aims for a $1.6 billion valuation in its US IPO amid a favorable defense and space tech environment. A new study reduces the chances of a Milky Way-Andromeda collision. SpaceX projects a $15.5 billion revenue, highlighting its dominance in the commercial space industry.
Voyager Technologies is targeting a $1.6 billion valuation in its upcoming U.S. IPO. The defense and space technology company aims to benefit from increased spending in the sector, following a period of postponed IPO activities due to trade policy uncertainties that were seen during Donald Trump's presidency.
In cosmic news, a recent study has reassessed the likelihood of a collision between the Milky Way and the Andromeda galaxy. Contrary to previous calculations predicting a galactic crash in 4-4.5 billion years, the new research suggests a less than 2% chance of collision within the next 5 billion years and only a 50% chance in the next 10 billion years.
Elon Musk reports that SpaceX anticipates a revenue of approximately $15.5 billion this year. He noted that this figure would surpass NASA's budget allocation for space activities next year, accentuating SpaceX's influential presence and expansion within the commercial space sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
