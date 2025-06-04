Maharashtra's Innovative Step: Cloth Bag Vending Machines Fight Against Plastic

The Maharashtra government is taking a bold step in its battle against single-use plastics by planning to install a cloth bag vending machine at the state secretariat. This initiative coincides with preparations for World Environment Day, showing a commitment to reducing plastic waste.

The secretariat departments have been instructed to gather single-use plastic items at their offices as part of this significant drive. The Environment and Climate Change Department aims to demonstrate the machine to visitors, promoting the use of eco-friendly bags.

Already in effect at key locations like the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple, these machines offer cloth bags at an affordable price, encouraging sustainable practices. State Environment Minister Pankaja Munde recently applauded this effort, highlighting the potential impact on plastic use at religious venues.

