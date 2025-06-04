Left Menu

Maharashtra's Innovative Step: Cloth Bag Vending Machines Fight Against Plastic

The Maharashtra government plans to install a cloth bag vending machine at the state secretariat to promote sustainable alternatives ahead of World Environment Day. Departments are collecting single-use plastics, drawing attention to the environmental impact of plastic usage and advocating for eco-friendly solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 10:59 IST
Maharashtra's Innovative Step: Cloth Bag Vending Machines Fight Against Plastic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government is taking a bold step in its battle against single-use plastics by planning to install a cloth bag vending machine at the state secretariat. This initiative coincides with preparations for World Environment Day, showing a commitment to reducing plastic waste.

The secretariat departments have been instructed to gather single-use plastic items at their offices as part of this significant drive. The Environment and Climate Change Department aims to demonstrate the machine to visitors, promoting the use of eco-friendly bags.

Already in effect at key locations like the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple, these machines offer cloth bags at an affordable price, encouraging sustainable practices. State Environment Minister Pankaja Munde recently applauded this effort, highlighting the potential impact on plastic use at religious venues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025