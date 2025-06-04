Tragic Electrocution Incident Claims Three Lives in Ajmer

An elderly woman, her daughter, and son-in-law tragically lost their lives in a fatal electrocution accident at a house under construction in Rajasthan's Ajmer district.

The accident happened in Prema Devi's home when her daughter Maya, aged 45, and son-in-law Kanwarpal, aged 50, were assisting with construction work, according to local police reports.

Kanwarpal was using a hose to spray water on a newly-built wall when it accidentally touched a live electrical wire overhead, causing a deadly shock that also affected the women nearby. Sadly, all three perished instantaneously, while Devi's second daughter sustained burn injuries and is currently hospitalized.