Monsoon Havoc: Arunachal Pradesh Battles Floods and Landslides

Arunachal Pradesh is grappling with a grave flood situation as continuous monsoon rains exacerbate landslides and inundation, impacting over 3,000 residents across 23 districts, authorities report.

Tragic loss of life includes 12 fatalities, with fresh landslides in Dibang Valley and Anjaw disrupting transportation. Extensive infrastructure damage is reported, including submerged tourist sites.

Efforts to mitigate the disaster involve rescue operations supported by various agencies, while state leaders emphasize the urgent need for advanced early warning systems to avert future disasters.