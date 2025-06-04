Left Menu

Monsoon Havoc: Arunachal Pradesh Battles Floods and Landslides

Arunachal Pradesh faces severe flood and landslide conditions due to incessant monsoon rains, affecting over 3,000 people across 23 districts. The disasters have claimed 12 lives, while rescue efforts continue. Critical infrastructure has been damaged, prompting relief measures and a call for improved early warning systems to prevent further losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 04-06-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 12:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Arunachal Pradesh is grappling with a grave flood situation as continuous monsoon rains exacerbate landslides and inundation, impacting over 3,000 residents across 23 districts, authorities report.

Tragic loss of life includes 12 fatalities, with fresh landslides in Dibang Valley and Anjaw disrupting transportation. Extensive infrastructure damage is reported, including submerged tourist sites.

Efforts to mitigate the disaster involve rescue operations supported by various agencies, while state leaders emphasize the urgent need for advanced early warning systems to avert future disasters.

