Illegal Mining Crisis: Kaziranga's Fragile Ecosystem Under Threat

The Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has reported to the Supreme Court that illegal mining in Assam's Parkup Pahar area has not only persisted but intensified, contradicting a 2019 ban by the top court. The area, near Kaziranga National Park, is critical for wildlife conservation.

Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, holds around 65% of the world's endangered one-horned rhinos. Despite the SC's prohibition in 2019 based on earlier CEC findings, illegal mining activities have resumed post-2021, further threatening vital ecological corridors.

The CEC's fresh report from May 30 highlights ongoing violations, including unauthorized permissions granted by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. Immediate actions, such as stopping all mining activities and reviewing court permissions, are recommended to prevent further ecological degradation.

