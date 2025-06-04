Left Menu

Illegal Mining Crisis: Kaziranga's Fragile Ecosystem Under Threat

Illegal mining in Assam's Parkup Pahar area, near Kaziranga National Park, has persisted and intensified, defying a 2019 Supreme Court ban. This activity threatens the park’s eco-sensitive zones, impacting the endangered one-horned rhino. Recommendations call for halting mining and enforcing stricter measures to protect this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Updated: 04-06-2025 13:16 IST
The Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has reported to the Supreme Court that illegal mining in Assam's Parkup Pahar area has not only persisted but intensified, contradicting a 2019 ban by the top court. The area, near Kaziranga National Park, is critical for wildlife conservation.

Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, holds around 65% of the world's endangered one-horned rhinos. Despite the SC's prohibition in 2019 based on earlier CEC findings, illegal mining activities have resumed post-2021, further threatening vital ecological corridors.

The CEC's fresh report from May 30 highlights ongoing violations, including unauthorized permissions granted by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. Immediate actions, such as stopping all mining activities and reviewing court permissions, are recommended to prevent further ecological degradation.

