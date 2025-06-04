India: Navigating the Storm of Internal Displacements

India has emerged as the third highest country globally, after China and the Philippines, for internal displacements due to disasters like floods and storms. Between 2015 and 2024, a staggering 32.3 million internal movements have been recorded, according to a new report from the Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC).

The report highlights that over the past decade, disasters triggered 264.8 million forced internal displacements across 210 countries and territories. East and South Asia bear the brunt of these disasters, with Bangladesh, China, India, the Philippines, and the US being the most affected countries.

In 2024 alone, India recorded 5.4 million displacements, primarily due to storms and floods. The report warns that with current climate projections, disaster-related displacement could become a persistent obstacle in achieving international frameworks like the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.