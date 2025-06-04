Left Menu

India: Navigating the Storm of Internal Displacements

India ranks third globally for internal displacements caused by disasters, recording 32.3 million such movements between 2015-2024. A report highlights storms and floods as primary causes. Displacement risks may double with climate change unless mitigated, threatening global goals such as the Paris Agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:01 IST
India: Navigating the Storm of Internal Displacements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has emerged as the third highest country globally, after China and the Philippines, for internal displacements due to disasters like floods and storms. Between 2015 and 2024, a staggering 32.3 million internal movements have been recorded, according to a new report from the Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC).

The report highlights that over the past decade, disasters triggered 264.8 million forced internal displacements across 210 countries and territories. East and South Asia bear the brunt of these disasters, with Bangladesh, China, India, the Philippines, and the US being the most affected countries.

In 2024 alone, India recorded 5.4 million displacements, primarily due to storms and floods. The report warns that with current climate projections, disaster-related displacement could become a persistent obstacle in achieving international frameworks like the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025