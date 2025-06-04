Swift Response Averts Tragedy in Navi Mumbai Blaze
A minor fire broke out in the electric duct of a 20-storey building in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar node. No injuries were reported, thanks to the swift evacuation of around 400 residents due to thick smoke. The fire, at Gitanjali Heights in sector 34, was extinguished in an hour.
- Country:
- India
A minor fire broke out in the electric duct of Gitanjali Heights, a 20-storey apartment complex in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed. Although no injuries were reported, approximately 400 residents were evacuated as a precaution due to the thick smoke engulfing the premises.
The blaze occurred in sector 34 of the building complex, according to a Fire Brigade official on the scene. Emergency crews arrived promptly at around 1:30 PM following an urgent distress call, swiftly taking charge of the situation.
Thanks to the decisive actions of the Fire Brigade, the blaze was completely extinguished by 2:45 PM. The officials have since declared the premises safe for re-entry by the residents.