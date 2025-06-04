Swift Response Averts Tragedy in Navi Mumbai Blaze

A minor fire broke out in the electric duct of Gitanjali Heights, a 20-storey apartment complex in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed. Although no injuries were reported, approximately 400 residents were evacuated as a precaution due to the thick smoke engulfing the premises.

The blaze occurred in sector 34 of the building complex, according to a Fire Brigade official on the scene. Emergency crews arrived promptly at around 1:30 PM following an urgent distress call, swiftly taking charge of the situation.

Thanks to the decisive actions of the Fire Brigade, the blaze was completely extinguished by 2:45 PM. The officials have since declared the premises safe for re-entry by the residents.