Left Menu

Swift Response Averts Tragedy in Navi Mumbai Blaze

A minor fire broke out in the electric duct of a 20-storey building in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar node. No injuries were reported, thanks to the swift evacuation of around 400 residents due to thick smoke. The fire, at Gitanjali Heights in sector 34, was extinguished in an hour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:34 IST
Swift Response Averts Tragedy in Navi Mumbai Blaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A minor fire broke out in the electric duct of Gitanjali Heights, a 20-storey apartment complex in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed. Although no injuries were reported, approximately 400 residents were evacuated as a precaution due to the thick smoke engulfing the premises.

The blaze occurred in sector 34 of the building complex, according to a Fire Brigade official on the scene. Emergency crews arrived promptly at around 1:30 PM following an urgent distress call, swiftly taking charge of the situation.

Thanks to the decisive actions of the Fire Brigade, the blaze was completely extinguished by 2:45 PM. The officials have since declared the premises safe for re-entry by the residents.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025