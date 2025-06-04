Dharamshala Launches 'Chakshu Chakra': A Leap Toward Smart Urban Management
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has unveiled the 'Chakshu Chakra' in Dharamshala, a cutting-edge command, and crime response center. This initiative, part of the Smart City Mission, is stationed at the Superintendent of Police Office.
During the virtual inauguration, Kangra Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri explained that 229 CCTV cameras have been strategically placed at 89 key locations. This includes specialized cameras under the Intelligent Traffic Management System to enhance traffic control and public safety.
With an investment of Rs 2.72 crore, 'Chakshu Chakra' serves as a central hub for urban surveillance and quick response, aiming to improve urban governance and public service delivery. This marks a step toward making Dharamshala a more secure and modern city.
