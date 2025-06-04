Left Menu

Rising Flood Crisis in Assam: Impact and Measures

Floods in Assam have worsened, affecting almost 6.8 lakh people across 21 districts. The death toll has risen to 19 as major rivers overflow and roads, trains, and services face disruptions. Relief efforts are underway to assist the displaced, with challenging weather conditions continuing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:50 IST
Rising Flood Crisis in Assam: Impact and Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The flood crisis in Assam has intensified, claiming two more lives and increasing the tally of affected individuals to nearly 6.8 lakh across 21 districts, according to an official bulletin.

Nine major rivers, particularly the Brahmaputra, are surpassing danger levels. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated regions, posing further threats.

Services of roadways, railways, and ferries are disrupted statewide. Recent casualties include one in both Nagaon and Cachar, as noted by ASDMA. Relief efforts are ongoing with 190 camps hosting over 41,000 displaced persons amid continuing weather-induced challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025