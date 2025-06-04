Rising Flood Crisis in Assam: Impact and Measures
Floods in Assam have worsened, affecting almost 6.8 lakh people across 21 districts. The death toll has risen to 19 as major rivers overflow and roads, trains, and services face disruptions. Relief efforts are underway to assist the displaced, with challenging weather conditions continuing.
The flood crisis in Assam has intensified, claiming two more lives and increasing the tally of affected individuals to nearly 6.8 lakh across 21 districts, according to an official bulletin.
Nine major rivers, particularly the Brahmaputra, are surpassing danger levels. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated regions, posing further threats.
Services of roadways, railways, and ferries are disrupted statewide. Recent casualties include one in both Nagaon and Cachar, as noted by ASDMA. Relief efforts are ongoing with 190 camps hosting over 41,000 displaced persons amid continuing weather-induced challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
