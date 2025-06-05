Smuggling Fungus: Chinese Researchers Charged as U.S.-China Tensions Rise

Federal prosecutors have accused two Chinese researchers of smuggling a crop-destroying fungus into the United States, raising the stakes in the current political climate between the two countries. The suspects, Yunqing Jian and Zunyong Liu, are blamed for allegedly transporting Fusarium graminearum, a significant threat to cereal crops, notably wheat and barley.

The fungus in question causes Fusarium head blight, which annually contributes to $1 billion in losses for U.S. agriculture. The strain presents not only an agricultural crisis by infecting grains and causing them to shrivel but also a health hazard due to toxin accumulation named vomitoxin, harmful to both humans and livestock.

Research-based movement of plant pathogens like Fusarium graminearum is common, yet requires stringent legal protocols. The failure to adhere to these standards has plunged Jian and Liu into legal trouble amid rising international scrutiny and suspicion over intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)