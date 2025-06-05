Left Menu

Global Call to Action: Strengthening Our Environmental Efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged a deepened commitment to environmental protection on World Environment Day. Marked annually on June 5 by the UNEP, it's the largest platform for global environmental outreach. Modi commended grassroots efforts in making the planet greener and overcoming challenges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a call to action on World Environment Day, emphasizing the need to enhance our efforts in planetary protection.

Taking to social media platform X on Thursday, he stated, "This World Environment Day, let's commit to stronger efforts in protecting our planet and overcoming its challenges."

World Environment Day, the globe's foremost environmental public awareness event, has been celebrated on June 5 since 1973, as led by the UNEP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

