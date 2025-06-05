Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM's Green Call: One Crore Saplings for Environment Day

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, emphasized the collective responsibility to protect the environment on World Environment Day. The government has launched a large-scale sapling planting initiative aiming to plant one crore saplings. Naidu encourages action against plastic pollution and highlights initiatives like Swach Andhra to promote environmental health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-06-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:27 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM's Green Call: One Crore Saplings for Environment Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh stressed the importance of collective environmental responsibility on Thursday, marking World Environment Day. He reminded citizens that the natural world is not under the ownership of any single person but a collective asset to be preserved.

Naidu announced an ambitious government initiative to plant one crore saplings, urging everyone to participate in this massive plantation drive. He linked clean surroundings to good health and compared the Swach Andhra initiative to the national Swach Bharat movement.

The Chief Minister made a compelling call to transform waste into resources. With the 2025 World Environment Day theme focusing on ending plastic pollution, he urged the reduction of plastic use and recommitted to environmental preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025