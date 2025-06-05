Andhra Pradesh CM's Green Call: One Crore Saplings for Environment Day

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh stressed the importance of collective environmental responsibility on Thursday, marking World Environment Day. He reminded citizens that the natural world is not under the ownership of any single person but a collective asset to be preserved.

Naidu announced an ambitious government initiative to plant one crore saplings, urging everyone to participate in this massive plantation drive. He linked clean surroundings to good health and compared the Swach Andhra initiative to the national Swach Bharat movement.

The Chief Minister made a compelling call to transform waste into resources. With the 2025 World Environment Day theme focusing on ending plastic pollution, he urged the reduction of plastic use and recommitted to environmental preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)