Andhra Pradesh CM's Green Call: One Crore Saplings for Environment Day
N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, emphasized the collective responsibility to protect the environment on World Environment Day. The government has launched a large-scale sapling planting initiative aiming to plant one crore saplings. Naidu encourages action against plastic pollution and highlights initiatives like Swach Andhra to promote environmental health.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh stressed the importance of collective environmental responsibility on Thursday, marking World Environment Day. He reminded citizens that the natural world is not under the ownership of any single person but a collective asset to be preserved.
Naidu announced an ambitious government initiative to plant one crore saplings, urging everyone to participate in this massive plantation drive. He linked clean surroundings to good health and compared the Swach Andhra initiative to the national Swach Bharat movement.
The Chief Minister made a compelling call to transform waste into resources. With the 2025 World Environment Day theme focusing on ending plastic pollution, he urged the reduction of plastic use and recommitted to environmental preservation.
