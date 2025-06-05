Blaze in Friends Colony: Morning Fire Sparks Concerns
A fire erupted in a house in Friends Colony on Thursday morning. The Delhi Fire Service dispatched five fire tenders to combat the blaze. As of now, there are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
A fire erupted in the Friends Colony area on Thursday morning, as reported by an official. The Delhi Fire Service was alerted about the blaze at approximately 9:45 am, leading to the deployment of five fire tenders to the location.
Firefighters are currently engaged in efforts to extinguish the flames. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported so far, according to officials.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, leaving residents concerned and authorities on high alert as investigations continue.
