Left Menu

Maharashtra College's Eco Oasis: 'Mini Konkan' Inspires Nature Enthusiasts

Smt Sushiladevi Deshmukh Senior College in Latur, Maharashtra, transformed its campus into a vibrant green paradise, dubbed 'Mini Konkan'. Over 700 trees enrich the eco-friendly space, producing oxygen and beautifying the area. Eco initiatives, including an STP, ensure sustainability and appeal to nature lovers and students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 05-06-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 11:18 IST
Maharashtra College's Eco Oasis: 'Mini Konkan' Inspires Nature Enthusiasts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the heart of Latur, Maharashtra, Smt Sushiladevi Deshmukh Senior College stands out with its lush, green landscape. Nicknamed 'Mini Konkan', the campus boasts over 700 trees, drawing nature lovers and students alike.

Over the past 20 years, these trees have not only enhanced the site's beauty but also its environmental contribution, according to principal Dr. Ajay Patil, who noted the generation of around 2,852 kg of oxygen each day.

Environmental sustainability is evident on campus. An STP filters 60,000 litres of wastewater daily for reuse in irrigation, while composting practices support tree growth. The vision of former minister Diliprao Deshmukh and the Manjara Charitable Trust has transformed the college into a serene eco-haven, attracting hundreds to its walking track.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025