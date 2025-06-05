Maharashtra College's Eco Oasis: 'Mini Konkan' Inspires Nature Enthusiasts

In the heart of Latur, Maharashtra, Smt Sushiladevi Deshmukh Senior College stands out with its lush, green landscape. Nicknamed 'Mini Konkan', the campus boasts over 700 trees, drawing nature lovers and students alike.

Over the past 20 years, these trees have not only enhanced the site's beauty but also its environmental contribution, according to principal Dr. Ajay Patil, who noted the generation of around 2,852 kg of oxygen each day.

Environmental sustainability is evident on campus. An STP filters 60,000 litres of wastewater daily for reuse in irrigation, while composting practices support tree growth. The vision of former minister Diliprao Deshmukh and the Manjara Charitable Trust has transformed the college into a serene eco-haven, attracting hundreds to its walking track.

(With inputs from agencies.)