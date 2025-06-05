WMO Warns of Record Ocean Heat and Rising Seas Threatening Pacific Islands

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has released a sobering new report highlighting unprecedented ocean warming and sea level rise in the South-West Pacific throughout 2024, painting a grim picture for the region’s ecosystems, economies, and island communities. The State of the Climate in the South-West Pacific 2024 report outlines how the region endured record sea-surface temperatures, widespread marine heatwaves, and intensifying climate impacts on land and sea, threatening the very existence of small island nations.

Released in conjunction with the Global Platform on Disaster Risk Reduction 2025 in Geneva and ahead of the upcoming UN Ocean Conference, the WMO’s regional climate report serves as both a warning and a call to action.

Record Ocean Warming and Marine Heatwaves

According to the WMO, 2024 was the warmest year on record for the South-West Pacific, with ocean heat content nearing record highs. Marine heatwaves engulfed nearly 40 million square kilometers (15.4 million square miles) — equivalent to more than 10% of the global ocean surface, or about the size of Asia.

This surge in ocean temperatures devastated marine ecosystems such as coral reefs, disrupted fish migration patterns, and threatened food security for millions who depend on coastal and ocean resources.

“The ocean is our ally in regulating the global climate,” said WMO Secretary-General Prof. Celeste Saulo. “But it is also increasingly a victim of climate change. The South-West Pacific’s 2024 ocean heat and acidification levels inflicted long-lasting damage, while sea level rise presents an existential threat to entire island nations.”

Sea Level Rise Threatens Island Nations

The report emphasizes that rising sea levels are jeopardizing the very survival of low-lying island nations, where more than 50% of the population lives near the coast. Sea level rise is accelerating in this region, submerging land, contaminating freshwater supplies with saltwater, and rendering agricultural land unusable.

A deeply moving case study from Fiji’s Serua Island illustrates the cultural and spiritual toll of displacement, as communities with deep ancestral ties are forced to leave their land. This type of climate-driven relocation is increasingly common — the WMO estimates that at least 50,000 Pacific islanders face the risk of displacement each year.

Extreme Weather on Land: Heat, Rainfall, and Cyclones

On land, the report chronicles a series of climate extremes that defined the year. The Philippines experienced a record-breaking streak of tropical cyclones, resulting in widespread damage, loss of life, and economic disruption. Meanwhile, in Indonesia’s Papua region, the last tropical glacier on New Guinea is nearing extinction — a potent symbol of irreversible climate change.

The region also endured unprecedented heatwaves and torrential rainfall, exacerbating health risks, increasing the incidence of vector-borne diseases, and damaging infrastructure and food systems.

Signs of Hope: Early Warning Systems Save Lives

Despite the bleak overall outlook, the WMO report features positive developments in disaster preparedness and resilience. A case study from the Philippines highlights how strengthened early warning systems and anticipatory action enabled communities to better prepare for and respond to back-to-back typhoons in 2024.

This proactive approach — supported by the Early Warnings for All (EW4All) initiative, one of the WMO’s top priorities — helped save lives, protect livelihoods, and ensure timely and dignified humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations. The success of these systems reinforces the value of localized disaster risk reduction, especially as climate threats become more frequent and severe.

Adaptation and Policy Recommendations

The State of the Climate in the South-West Pacific 2024 report calls on governments and international stakeholders to:

Accelerate investments in climate adaptation and disaster risk reduction .

Scale up support for early warning systems , particularly for remote and underserved communities.

Ensure the inclusion of Indigenous and local knowledge in climate resilience planning.

Enhance international cooperation to address forced displacement and protect the rights of climate-affected communities.

The report also underscores the urgent need to curb greenhouse gas emissions, not just to meet global climate targets, but to preserve the habitability of entire regions in the South-West Pacific.

As the WMO’s findings make clear, time is running out to protect the South-West Pacific from the most devastating impacts of climate change. The region’s warming oceans, rising seas, and intensifying disasters offer a preview of what awaits other parts of the world unless collective and urgent action is taken.

Prof. Saulo concluded, “This report is not just a scientific summary — it’s a warning that the window for meaningful action is closing. But with political will, investment, and solidarity, we can still protect the communities on the front lines of the climate crisis.”