Russian Steel's Influx Challenges European Markets

Amidst complex geopolitical tensions, Russian steel is still making its way into European markets, according to Ilse Henne, CEO of Thyssenkrupp Materials. Speaking at a conference with the EU's trade chief Maros Sefcovic, Henne declared that the situation is poised for change.

She reported that the import volume is around three to four million units, a figure that significantly impacts European steel trades. These imports raise concerns among industry stakeholders who are eager to curb the influx.

Henne emphasized the simplicity in halting these imports, urging policymakers to take decisive action. Her comments echo wider calls for stricter trade policies in Europe to safeguard local industries.

