Left Menu

Green Initiatives: Telangana's Push for Environmental Preservation

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy advocate for environmental conservation. Emphasizing the reduction of plastic pollution and promoting tree plantation initiatives, they call for collective efforts to ensure a sustainable future for upcoming generations, aligning with Narendra Modi's green missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-06-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 15:24 IST
Green Initiatives: Telangana's Push for Environmental Preservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of safeguarding the environment, urging people to make concerted efforts towards this goal. He highlighted that protecting nature ensures our protection as well. The chief minister called for a commitment to address plastic pollution, coinciding with the theme of this year's World Environment Day.

On a similar note, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy stressed the need for renewed dedication to a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable planet. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, he actively participates in planting saplings during his official duties, contributing to future environmental sustainability.

Highlighting the impact of small actions, Reddy, who also leads the BJP in Telangana, urged collective action for creating a better world for future generations. Both leaders communicated their messages through posts on the social media platform 'X', reflecting their commitment to ecological stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025