Green Initiatives: Telangana's Push for Environmental Preservation

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of safeguarding the environment, urging people to make concerted efforts towards this goal. He highlighted that protecting nature ensures our protection as well. The chief minister called for a commitment to address plastic pollution, coinciding with the theme of this year's World Environment Day.

On a similar note, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy stressed the need for renewed dedication to a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable planet. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, he actively participates in planting saplings during his official duties, contributing to future environmental sustainability.

Highlighting the impact of small actions, Reddy, who also leads the BJP in Telangana, urged collective action for creating a better world for future generations. Both leaders communicated their messages through posts on the social media platform 'X', reflecting their commitment to ecological stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)