Marathwada's Water Boost: Heavy Rains Transform Dam Storage Levels

Water storage in Marathwada's 11 major reservoirs rose to 35.53% due to heavy rains in May. This marks a significant increase compared to last year. Jayakwadi dam, crucial for Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts, now holds 29.45% of its capacity, improving from last year's 4.15%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:15 IST
The Marathwada region in Maharashtra has seen a significant boost in water storage, with 11 major projects now at 35.53% of their total capacity. This increase is largely attributed to the heavy downpour experienced in May, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Compared to last year's figures, the 11 reservoirs now hold 1780.42 million cubic metres (MCM) of water. The region recorded 180.7 millimeters of rainfall over just 16 days this May, dramatically elevating water levels.

Notably, the Jayakwadi dam, which supports both agricultural and industrial activity in Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts, has seen its storage rise to 29.45% of capacity. This is a stark improvement from the 4.15% recorded the previous year. Meanwhile, other dams in the region, including those that were completely dry last year, have shown positive changes.

