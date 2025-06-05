Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

A devastating stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru claimed 11 lives, including that of Kamatchi Devi, a revered tech professional from Udumalaipettai, Tamil Nadu. The town mourns the loss, as Devi was regarded as 'daughter of the soil', with aspirations to uplift local education.

The tragedy unfolded when Devi attended an event celebrating RCB's IPL victory, amid a declared holiday by tech firms. Her untimely passing has left a void, with community members expressing sorrow over losing someone destined for great achievements.

Respected for her kindness and ambition, Devi's legacy includes her contributions towards enhancing educational opportunities in her hometown. As her remains arrive for public homage, residents recollect her warmth and vision, grappling with an 'unbearable loss' that echoes throughout the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)