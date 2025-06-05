Devastating Floods in Mokwa: Tragedy and Resilience Amidst Rising Waters

Mokwa, a bustling trading hub in Nigeria, faces immense tragedy after torrential floods claimed over 200 lives and left more than a thousand missing. Devastating rains early Thursday led to rapid flooding, brutally impacting communities, especially vulnerable Almajiri children attending informal Qur'anic schools.

The local landscape has drastically altered, with critical infrastructure, like bridges, destroyed, cutting off school access and threatening education for many youths. Efforts to provide relief, including temporary shelters and food distribution, are underway, but challenges remain as climate change and inadequate infrastructure worsen the situation.

The government and agencies, like UNICEF, are working to prevent disease outbreaks and support displaced families. This disaster underscores Nigeria's ongoing struggles with seasonal floods, demanding urgent attention and action to mitigate future tragedies through improved preparedness and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)