Harnessing Technology for Enhanced Policymaking

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran emphasizes using AI and IoT to enhance data quality, imperative for policymaking. At the National Workshop, experts discuss integrating traditional and alternate data sources. MoSPI aims to improve data ecosystems, aiding evidence-based decisions for India's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:55 IST
In a national workshop focused on data and technology, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran stressed the necessity of utilizing cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), to augment the quality of data. This, he claimed, is crucial for effective policymaking.

Key speakers, including NITI Aayog's Vice Chairperson Suman K Bery, highlighted the amalgamation of traditional data with alternative sources. They emphasized the importance of meticulously processed data, both conventional and unconventional, as the backbone of evidence-based policy decisions.

Participants, including Statistics and Programme Implementation Secretary Saurabh Garg, deliberated on advancing the national statistical system. The session marked an important step in enhancing India's data ecosystem by adopting frontier technologies and releasing the significant 'EnviStats India, 2025: Environment Statistics' publication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

