Delhi's Drainage Dilemma: Minister Verma's Action Plan
Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma instructed officials to eliminate encroachments affecting drainage flow. During a visit to Mehrauli, he stressed the importance of desilting drains before the monsoon. Highlighting the decade-long neglect of the city's drainage system, he called for rapid response teams and extensive monitoring of vulnerable points.
Delhi's Minister for Irrigation and Flood Control, Parvesh Verma, has taken a strong stance against any obstructions within the city's drainage system. During a visit to the Mehrauli constituency, he emphasized that no encroachment should deter the flow of water in drains.
Minister Verma asserted that every department must collaborate effectively to ensure all drains are desilted and clear before the monsoon season hits the capital. He remarked on the urgency owed to Delhi's citizens, noting the drainage system's neglect over the past decade.
Inspecting drainage at sites like Saket Gurudwara and Dargah Mehrauli, Verma outlined measures including weekly monitoring of over 200 vulnerable drainage points throughout the city, aiming to address worsening urban flooding issues.
