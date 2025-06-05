Left Menu

Delhi's Drainage Dilemma: Minister Verma's Action Plan

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma instructed officials to eliminate encroachments affecting drainage flow. During a visit to Mehrauli, he stressed the importance of desilting drains before the monsoon. Highlighting the decade-long neglect of the city's drainage system, he called for rapid response teams and extensive monitoring of vulnerable points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:02 IST
Delhi's Drainage Dilemma: Minister Verma's Action Plan
Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Minister for Irrigation and Flood Control, Parvesh Verma, has taken a strong stance against any obstructions within the city's drainage system. During a visit to the Mehrauli constituency, he emphasized that no encroachment should deter the flow of water in drains.

Minister Verma asserted that every department must collaborate effectively to ensure all drains are desilted and clear before the monsoon season hits the capital. He remarked on the urgency owed to Delhi's citizens, noting the drainage system's neglect over the past decade.

Inspecting drainage at sites like Saket Gurudwara and Dargah Mehrauli, Verma outlined measures including weekly monitoring of over 200 vulnerable drainage points throughout the city, aiming to address worsening urban flooding issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025