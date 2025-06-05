Hemant Soren Calls for a Greener Tomorrow on World Environment Day

On World Environment Day, Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, underscored the critical importance of environmental conservation, asserting that it is vital for humanity's survival.

Speaking at a commemorative event, Soren noted the global concern for conservation and called for the protection of forests, trees, and water bodies in order to ensure human life's future. He emphasized Jharkhand's intrinsic connection with nature, where the name itself evokes the imagery of natural landscapes.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar echoed these sentiments, encouraging citizens through a social media message to commit to sustainable development. He participated in a tree plantation drive to mark the day, focusing on nurturing clean air, water, and a green legacy for generations to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)