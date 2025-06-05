Left Menu

Hemant Soren Calls for a Greener Tomorrow on World Environment Day

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren emphasized environmental conservation on World Environment Day, stressing its necessity for humanity's survival. Highlighting Jharkhand's bond with nature, he called for preserving ecology. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar also advocated for sustainable development and participated in a tree plantation drive in Ranchi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:20 IST
On World Environment Day, Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, underscored the critical importance of environmental conservation, asserting that it is vital for humanity's survival.

Speaking at a commemorative event, Soren noted the global concern for conservation and called for the protection of forests, trees, and water bodies in order to ensure human life's future. He emphasized Jharkhand's intrinsic connection with nature, where the name itself evokes the imagery of natural landscapes.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar echoed these sentiments, encouraging citizens through a social media message to commit to sustainable development. He participated in a tree plantation drive to mark the day, focusing on nurturing clean air, water, and a green legacy for generations to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)

