Left Menu

Nagaland's Bold Steps Towards a Plastic-Free Future

Nagaland marked World Environment Day with initiatives promoting environmental sustainability. Led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, the state focused on combating plastic pollution through tree plantation drives and government policies. Engagements included tree plantations, environmental campaigns, and a ban on single-use plastics to ensure a cleaner future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:28 IST
Nagaland's Bold Steps Towards a Plastic-Free Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland celebrated World Environment Day by demonstrating commitment to environmental sustainability, focusing particularly on plastic pollution.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized on sustainable practices, like tree plantations and banning single-use plastics, urging citizens to lead by example in environmental conservation efforts.

The state hosted events including local campaigns and partnerships with schools to promote tree planting, aiming for a significant reduction in plastic use by August 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025