Nagaland's Bold Steps Towards a Plastic-Free Future

Nagaland celebrated World Environment Day by demonstrating commitment to environmental sustainability, focusing particularly on plastic pollution.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized on sustainable practices, like tree plantations and banning single-use plastics, urging citizens to lead by example in environmental conservation efforts.

The state hosted events including local campaigns and partnerships with schools to promote tree planting, aiming for a significant reduction in plastic use by August 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)