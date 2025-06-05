Nagaland's Bold Steps Towards a Plastic-Free Future
Nagaland marked World Environment Day with initiatives promoting environmental sustainability. Led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, the state focused on combating plastic pollution through tree plantation drives and government policies. Engagements included tree plantations, environmental campaigns, and a ban on single-use plastics to ensure a cleaner future.
Nagaland celebrated World Environment Day by demonstrating commitment to environmental sustainability, focusing particularly on plastic pollution.
Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized on sustainable practices, like tree plantations and banning single-use plastics, urging citizens to lead by example in environmental conservation efforts.
The state hosted events including local campaigns and partnerships with schools to promote tree planting, aiming for a significant reduction in plastic use by August 2024.
