Green Initiatives: A Sapling for Every Occasion

On Thursday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami marked World Environment Day by planting a sapling at his official residence. This initiative underscores the dual commitment to honor mothers and safeguard the environment, he stated during the event.

The Chief Minister commemorated individuals and entities excelling in environmental preservation. At the Mukhya Sevak Sadan, the Municipal Corporation Rudrapur was awarded the Sunder Lal Bahuguna Nature and Environment Conservation Award-2025 in the government sector, while Vijay Jaddhari and Pratap Singh Pokhriyal received similar accolades in the non-government sector.

Dhami emphasized ecological conservation by instructing the Forest Department to plant a thousand fruit trees per forest division this year. He advocated for replacing plastic with cloth bags and encouraged tree planting during personal celebrations, aiming to make Uttarakhand plastic-free and more sustainable.

