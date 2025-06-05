Left Menu

Green Initiatives: A Sapling for Every Occasion

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated World Environment Day by planting a sapling and awarding environmental heroes. The event at Mukhya Sevak Sadan honored institutions and individuals for environmental conservation. A pledge for a plastic-free Uttarakhand and a directive to plant more fruit trees were announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:10 IST
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami
On Thursday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami marked World Environment Day by planting a sapling at his official residence. This initiative underscores the dual commitment to honor mothers and safeguard the environment, he stated during the event.

The Chief Minister commemorated individuals and entities excelling in environmental preservation. At the Mukhya Sevak Sadan, the Municipal Corporation Rudrapur was awarded the Sunder Lal Bahuguna Nature and Environment Conservation Award-2025 in the government sector, while Vijay Jaddhari and Pratap Singh Pokhriyal received similar accolades in the non-government sector.

Dhami emphasized ecological conservation by instructing the Forest Department to plant a thousand fruit trees per forest division this year. He advocated for replacing plastic with cloth bags and encouraged tree planting during personal celebrations, aiming to make Uttarakhand plastic-free and more sustainable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

