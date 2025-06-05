Left Menu

Tackling Smog and River Pollution: A Call to Action by Justice Karol

Justice Sanjay Karol highlighted major environmental issues in Delhi, emphasizing the need for individual responsibility in environmental protection. Speaking at the SILF Climate Change Conference, he stressed that smog and Yamuna River pollution are significant challenges that demand grassroots solutions, urging citizens to actively engage in safeguarding the environment for future generations.

  • India

During the Society of Indian Law Firms Climate Change Conference and Awards 2025, Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Karol spotlighted pressing environmental issues facing the national capital.

In his speech, Justice Karol noted that smog and the Yamuna River's pollution stand as critical challenges, urging citizens to assume responsibility for environmental protection. He declared that this task shouldn't rest solely with the judiciary, executive, or legislature but with every individual.

Highlighting the urgency of grassroots solutions, he emphasized the prolonged nature of these challenges and the need for immediate collective action to protect the environment for future generations.

