Andhra Pradesh Aims for a Greener Future with Massive Afforestation Drive

The government of Andhra Pradesh initiated a significant afforestation campaign to enhance the state's green cover from 29% to 50% in observance of World Environment Day. The launch included 'Vana Mahotsav' and 'End Plastic Pollution' programs, aiming to plant one crore saplings across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken an ambitious step towards environmental sustainability by launching an extensive afforestation drive on World Environment Day. The initiative aims to increase the state's green cover from its current 29% to an impressive 50%.

The campaign features the 'Vana Mahotsav' and 'End Plastic Pollution' drives and plans to plant one crore saplings today alone. At present, Andhra Pradesh has 30.05% green cover, and officials plan to add 32,000 square kilometers to achieve the 50% target.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the state's goal to become an exemplar in environmental conservation. In addition to the afforestation efforts, extensive monitoring systems will ensure transparent implementation, involving advanced technologies like satellite mapping and real-time dashboards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

