Church of England Priests Face Disciplinary Proceedings Amid Safeguarding Failures

In a groundbreaking move, seven priests from the Church of England, among them a former senior bishop, are now facing disciplinary actions due to serious safeguarding failures. This initiative marks the first such disciplinary proceedings taken since former Archbishop Justin Welby stepped down last year amidst a child abuse controversy.

The church's revelation Thursday confirmed that although ten historical cases were flagged for independent judicial review in February, former Archbishop George Carey will no longer be pursued for further action. Despite this, the Church of England, which holds a significant position among 85 million Anglicans globally, continues to grapple with criticism over safeguarding lapses.

Among those facing disciplinary action is former Bishop of Durham Paul Butler, a key figure overseeing safeguarding in 16,000 Anglican churches from 2010 to 2016. These proceedings are intended to rebuild public trust after a November review highlighted the failures. While the Church emphasizes its dedication to addressing these concerns, it falls short of endorsing a fully independent safeguarding model.

(With inputs from agencies.)