Left Menu

Church of England Priests Face Disciplinary Proceedings Amid Safeguarding Failures

Seven Church of England priests, including a former senior bishop, are facing disciplinary proceedings due to safeguarding failures. This decision follows a report criticizing former Archbishop Justin Welby for his insufficient action against a prolific abuser. The Church aims to restore trust, but hasn't approved independent safeguarding complaints handling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:10 IST
Church of England Priests Face Disciplinary Proceedings Amid Safeguarding Failures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking move, seven priests from the Church of England, among them a former senior bishop, are now facing disciplinary actions due to serious safeguarding failures. This initiative marks the first such disciplinary proceedings taken since former Archbishop Justin Welby stepped down last year amidst a child abuse controversy.

The church's revelation Thursday confirmed that although ten historical cases were flagged for independent judicial review in February, former Archbishop George Carey will no longer be pursued for further action. Despite this, the Church of England, which holds a significant position among 85 million Anglicans globally, continues to grapple with criticism over safeguarding lapses.

Among those facing disciplinary action is former Bishop of Durham Paul Butler, a key figure overseeing safeguarding in 16,000 Anglican churches from 2010 to 2016. These proceedings are intended to rebuild public trust after a November review highlighted the failures. While the Church emphasizes its dedication to addressing these concerns, it falls short of endorsing a fully independent safeguarding model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025