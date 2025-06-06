Left Menu

HCLTech Empowers Climate Action: Announcing Winners of Climate Action Grant

HCLTech announced the winners of its second Climate Action Grant in the Americas. Osa Conservation won $500,000, while Daily Acts and Ocean Wise each received $250,000. The grant supports projects promoting climate adaptation, community resilience, and marine biodiversity. The initiative underscores HCLTech's commitment to sustainable solutions globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-06-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 10:35 IST
HCLTech Empowers Climate Action: Announcing Winners of Climate Action Grant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

HCLTech has revealed the recipients of its second Climate Action Grant in the Americas, designed to foster scalable solutions for climate change mitigation. Osa Conservation led the pack with a $500,000 award, while runners-up Daily Acts and Ocean Wise received $250,000 each.

The grant application pool expanded over 70% from the previous year, signaling growing urgency in climate action needs. Osa Conservation, operating in Costa Rica, aims to line its efforts with Climate Lifeboat corridors, reconnecting fragmented ecosystems.

Based in California, Daily Acts will channel funds toward enhancing community-powered climate resilience in Petaluma, whereas Ocean Wise in Canada focuses on restoring kelp forests along the Pacific coast. HCLTech continues to emphasize global sustainability, aligning technology with environmental stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025