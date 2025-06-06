HCLTech Empowers Climate Action: Announcing Winners of Climate Action Grant

HCLTech has revealed the recipients of its second Climate Action Grant in the Americas, designed to foster scalable solutions for climate change mitigation. Osa Conservation led the pack with a $500,000 award, while runners-up Daily Acts and Ocean Wise received $250,000 each.

The grant application pool expanded over 70% from the previous year, signaling growing urgency in climate action needs. Osa Conservation, operating in Costa Rica, aims to line its efforts with Climate Lifeboat corridors, reconnecting fragmented ecosystems.

Based in California, Daily Acts will channel funds toward enhancing community-powered climate resilience in Petaluma, whereas Ocean Wise in Canada focuses on restoring kelp forests along the Pacific coast. HCLTech continues to emphasize global sustainability, aligning technology with environmental stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)