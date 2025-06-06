Left Menu

Bridging Kashmir: Engineering Wonders Unveiled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the world's tallest railway bridge over the Chenab river, playing a crucial role in connecting Kashmir by train. He was briefed on the bridge and a new railway museum in the vicinity. The inauguration of these projects marks a significant milestone in the region's infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra | Updated: 06-06-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:01 IST
Bridging Kashmir: Engineering Wonders Unveiled
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected the impressive infrastructure efforts at the world's tallest railway bridge over the Chenab river. This project is crucial for integrating Kashmir's railway network with the rest of India.

Joined by union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jitendra Singh, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Prime Minister Modi also toured a nearby railway museum dedicated to the engineering mastery seen in these projects. The Chenab bridge towers 359 metres above the river, surpassing even Paris's Eiffel Tower by 35 metres.

In addition to the Chenab bridge and the museum, PM Modi will inaugurate India's first cable-stayed Anji Bridge and will commemorate the launch of two Vande Bharat trains, marking the completion of the vital Udhampur-Baramulla-Srinagar Railway link.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025