Bridging Kashmir: Engineering Wonders Unveiled

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected the impressive infrastructure efforts at the world's tallest railway bridge over the Chenab river. This project is crucial for integrating Kashmir's railway network with the rest of India.

Joined by union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jitendra Singh, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Prime Minister Modi also toured a nearby railway museum dedicated to the engineering mastery seen in these projects. The Chenab bridge towers 359 metres above the river, surpassing even Paris's Eiffel Tower by 35 metres.

In addition to the Chenab bridge and the museum, PM Modi will inaugurate India's first cable-stayed Anji Bridge and will commemorate the launch of two Vande Bharat trains, marking the completion of the vital Udhampur-Baramulla-Srinagar Railway link.