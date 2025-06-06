Left Menu

Khair Trees Illegally Felled Amid High Demand in Himachal's Forests

In Himachal's Bilaspur district, a large number of Khair trees were illegally felled under the pretense of removing only dry ones. Environmentalists and locals have raised alarms, demanding investigations. The lucrative market for Khair wood prompts illegal activities, despite strict regulations prohibiting unauthorized felling in forest areas.

A significant number of Khair trees have been illegally felled in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, according to reports emerging from the Chhadol, Kacholi, and Kallar forest areas. This illicit activity was carried out under the guise of removing only dry trees, as revealed by insider sources.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Sameer Rastogi, acknowledged the gravity of the situation, noting that the illegal felling of Khair trees in three forest beats had come to light. He stated that an investigation would be launched and those responsible would face appropriate legal action. Currently, the exact number of trees felled remains undetermined.

The demand for Khair wood, which can fetch up to a lakh for a single tree, is cited as a primary motivator behind these illegal actions. Concerned locals and environmentalists have reported the matter to the Prime Minister's office and relevant state departments, urging an urgent investigation and intervention to halt the ongoing environmental damage.

