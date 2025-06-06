WMO and COPE Partner to Empower Children in Climate and Disaster Preparedness

As climate change intensifies and extreme weather events become more frequent, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is doubling down on its commitment to empowering children and youth as critical stakeholders in climate action and disaster risk reduction (DRR). Through a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with COPE Academy Ltd, WMO is ushering in a bold new chapter of its Youth Action Plan, centering children in global strategies for climate resilience.

The renewed partnership places special emphasis on early education, equitable climate services, and the production of child-friendly disaster resources that not only inform but empower the next generation to act as agents of change in their communities.

A Strategic Alliance for Youth Resilience

The MoU, signed at WMO Headquarters, expands the successful collaboration between WMO and COPE Academy—famous for its COPE Disaster Book Series, a suite of scientifically accurate, illustrated books designed to explain complex hazard scenarios in a way that is engaging and understandable for children.

“This partnership is about more than education—it's about protection,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo. “By helping children understand risks and respond effectively, we lay the foundation for more resilient communities.”

The launch of a special edition COPE book on Climate Change, unveiled during a youth-focused event at the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction, highlights the growing global consensus that children must be equipped with hazard knowledge—not just as future leaders, but as empowered individuals today.

Children’s Equivalent to State of the Climate Report

This landmark COPE publication is described as the child’s version of WMO’s State of the Global Climate report, presenting a comprehensive, accessible review of multiple hazards, including floods, cyclones, heatwaves, droughts, and more. Designed for schoolchildren and educators, it is part of a long-term strategy to integrate DRR into national education systems.

Engaging Global Youth through Partnerships

The WMO event featured contributions from key collaborators, including Save the Children, meteorological services from Malawi and Bangladesh, and the African Centre for Meteorological Applications, alongside WMO’s Youth Task Team. Together, they showcased successful case studies on child-focused climate education and early warning engagement.

“Children should not be passive victims,” emphasized Inger Ashling, CEO of Save the Children. “They have a fundamental right to access climate information and early warnings, and to shape the climate services of the future.”

Ashling cited new research showing that children born in 2020 will face, on average:

2x more wildfires

2.6x more drought events

2.8x more river floods and crop failures

6.8x more heatwaves compared to their grandparents’ generation born in 1960.

WMO’s Commitment to Youth Inclusion

“WMO is committed to ensuring that early warning and climate services leave no one behind. Youth and children are among the most vulnerable to climate-related hazards,” said WMO Deputy Secretary-General Ko Barrett.

She underscored that partnerships with COPE and Save the Children are helping co-create tailored, community-driven climate services—ensuring that solutions go beyond awareness to deliver actionable, life-saving information at the grassroots level.

“We aim to move from data to decisions that protect and empower young people,” Barrett stated.

COPE Disaster Book Series: A Global Educational Tool

Since the beginning of the WMO–COPE partnership in 2020, the COPE series has grown into a globally recognized tool for child-centered DRR:

More than a dozen titles published

Translated into all six UN languages

Millions of copies distributed globally

Milestones and Highlights:

Pope Francis recognized the series in November 2024

Cyclones book launched in Tongan by UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting (August 2024)

Pacific Meteorological Council endorsed translating the series into all official Pacific languages

Featured at COP27, COP28, and COY18

Included in the WMO Guide for Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems

Regional Achievements:

Africa : Floods and Cyclones books released in Malagasy , supported by CREWS and the Madagascar Met Service

Asia : Blizzards (Mongolia), Droughts (China), Storm Surges (Hong Kong)

South America : Launch of a Spanish-language train-the-trainer programme

Europe: Heatwaves book published with Meteo France

Future Goals and Expansion

With the new MoU, WMO and COPE are laying out an ambitious roadmap to:

Develop new educational materials across a broader hazard spectrum

Strengthen collaboration with UN agencies, National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs), and academic partners

Expand global outreach , particularly at regional summits and climate events

Promote inclusive communication strategies that ensure all children, especially in vulnerable regions, have access to climate information

Engage new development partners to scale content, training, and distribution

“Through early education, we can create a generation that is better prepared for the risks of tomorrow,” said Martha Keswick, creator of the COPE series.

The renewed WMO–COPE partnership symbolizes a growing international recognition of children’s vital role in climate resilience. By combining technical meteorological expertise with community-level engagement, this alliance is paving the way for an empowered generation that not only survives climate hazards but helps shape a safer, more informed future for all.