Unraveling the Mind: How We Distinguish Reality from Imagination

A recent study explores brain mechanisms that aid in distinguishing reality from imagination. The research identifies the fusiform gyrus, among other areas, as crucial in this process. Findings could enlighten psychosis understanding, where visualization blurs with reality, affecting conditions like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 15:29 IST
A groundbreaking study by University College London scientists sheds light on the brain's mechanisms for distinguishing between real and imagined experiences, potentially advancing understanding of psychosis.

Published in the journal Neuron, the research pinpoints the fusiform gyrus and the prefrontal cortex's metacognitive role in this complex cognitive process.

Utilizing fMRI, researchers observed brain activity in participants as they engaged in tasks involving real and imagined patterns, revealing how sensory strength and specific brain regions play a role in reality judgment.

