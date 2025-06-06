Unraveling the Mind: How We Distinguish Reality from Imagination

A groundbreaking study by University College London scientists sheds light on the brain's mechanisms for distinguishing between real and imagined experiences, potentially advancing understanding of psychosis.

Published in the journal Neuron, the research pinpoints the fusiform gyrus and the prefrontal cortex's metacognitive role in this complex cognitive process.

Utilizing fMRI, researchers observed brain activity in participants as they engaged in tasks involving real and imagined patterns, revealing how sensory strength and specific brain regions play a role in reality judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)