Historic Visit: Israeli Minister in Somaliland Amid Formal Recognition

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar made a historic visit to Somaliland, a self-declared republic, following Israel's formal recognition of the region as an independent state. The visit, revealed by two sources to Reuters, underscores a milestone in Israel-Somaliland relations.

Saar's visit included a meeting with Somaliland's President, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, to discuss enhancing bilateral ties. This move comes after Israel recognized Somaliland on December 27, despite Somalia's opposition to Somaliland's secession. The recognition is yet to be mirrored by any other nation.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel will collaborate with Somaliland across various sectors such as agriculture, health, technology, and the economy, emphasizing the strategic importance of the region located near the Gulf of Aden amid regional tensions.